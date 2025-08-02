7 Of The Best Colors The Toyota 4Runner Ever Came In (And 7 Of The Worst)

The Toyota 4Runner is a long-running line, with the original model dating back to 1983. Its name is a combination of the terms "four-wheel drive" and "off-road runner," highlighting the vehicle's utility over different types of terrain. In the first days of SUVs, the 4Runner was an early success, and today, after numerous generational redesigns and under-the-hood improvements, it remains a preeminent SUV brand.

Traditionally, the biggest weakness of an SUV is its notoriously poor fuel efficiency. The newest 4Runners improve on that front, thanks to their newfangled hybrid engines, which tack on some additional horsepower and boost fuel efficiency to more than 20 mpg.

However, none of that matters if your car isn't the right color. It may seem trivial, but when someone sees your car, the first thing they're going to notice is the color. Whether they're a gearhead or they know nothing about motor vehicles, they're still going to judge you by your choice of car color. Even the 4Runner's best years have had some dud color options, after all.