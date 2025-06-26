Is The Newest Toyota 4Runner Really Underpowered? Here's What Owners Say

Toyota's decision to retire the old 4.0-liter V6 for a turbocharged four-cylinder was never going to go unnoticed. On paper, the new 2.4-liter i-FORCE makes 317 lb-ft of torque (which is already more than the V6), and the available i-FORCE MAX pushes that to a serious 465 lb-ft. When talking about something like the 4Runner, how it feels behind the wheel matters more than what's printed in the brochure.

Among body-on-frame SUVs, it's now one of Toyota's models with the least horsepower — in base configuration — and longtime fans have definitely noticed. Some older owners are calling the engine swap a mistake, while others argue it "is an upgrade in nearly all ways over the 5th gen."

Within days of release, r/4Runner, 4Runner6G, TacomaWorld, and even some Land Cruiser forums were full of driver reports and performance hot takes. At this point, whether the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner is underpowered, stronger, or just different seems to depend on who's behind the wheel and what they're expecting. The turbo fans are sold on the extra torque, and the V6 owners miss the old-school feel, but like most things with this SUV, expectation is what it really comes down to.