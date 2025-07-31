4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Subaru Forester
The Subaru Forester has been one of the most popular models in their lineup. It was launched back in 1998 and since then has been the go-to family crossover for those who want a practical family SUV which is also pretty capable off-road due to its symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. The Forester is not just popular with families but has also been the go-to vehicle for enthusiasts over the years.
Subaru recently updated the model, and the 2025 Subaru Forester starts from $29,995. The base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four engine, which produces 180 bhp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), and the AWD comes as standard on all the trim levels. Subaru also released a new hybrid version which starts from $36,595 and has the same boxer-four engine, but it produces 194 bhp and 199 lb-ft of torque.
Subaru also offers its Eyesight driver assist technology as standard on all the trim levels. All decked out, the Subaru Forester Touring versions cost $41,595 for the non-hybrid and $43,295 for the hybrid. While the Forester ticks quite a few boxes for many families, there are quite a few cheaper alternatives and in some ways are better in terms of overall quality and the amount of features that they offer as standard.
2025 Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 with a starting price of $28,770 comes in just around a thousand dollars cheaper than the Forester. The CX-5 is one of the more premium crossovers in this segment. The CX-5 comes with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder engine, which produces 187 bhp and 186 lb-ft of torque. For those who want more power, there is a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine as well, which produces 227 bhp and 320 lb-ft of power. But the turbo variants start from $37,200. Both the engines come paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The CX-5 also comes with i-ACTIV AWD as standard, and it also gets most of the driver assistance features as standard. In terms of tech, the Mazda is loaded much better as well and gets a 10.25-inch infotainment as standard across all variants. In comparison, the top of the line 2.5-liter Turbo Signature starts from $40,800, and it is a fully loaded car, still coming in cheaper than the Subaru. The CX-5 does lack a hybrid powertrain and there is a 2026 model right on the horizon for which Mazda is working on a hybrid version too, and it should arrive by the 2027 model year.
2025 Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is by far the most popular crossover in the U.S., and has been ruling this segment for quite some time now. The RAV4 is backed by Toyota's robust reliability record and starts at $29,550. This is just a couple of hundred dollars cheaper than the Forester. The great thing however is that the hybrid version is priced way lower than the base Forester Hybrid. The RAV4 hybrid starts from $32,600. This makes it quite the value for money if you are specifically looking at hybrid variants.
The gas-only versions of the RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder engine, which produces 203 bhp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to an 8-speed torque converter transmission and AWD is optional. The hybrid versions come with AWD as standard and the 2.5-liter hybrid engine, which produces a combined 219 bhp. This engine however is paired to an e-CVT.
There is a completely new RAV4 right on the horizon, and it was revealed very recently. The 2025 models will be hybrid only and will also have some cool new trim levels like the GR Sport. Toyota has not yet announced the pricing of the 2025 models so we will have to do with the 2025 model in the meantime.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson is another value for money crossover which comes with all the features necessary, yet it doesn't break the bank. The Tucson comes in three variations. There is the gas version, the hybrid version, and it is also available as a plug-in-hybrid, which might appeal to a lot of people who are specifically looking for hybrid cars. The Tucson starts from $28,705, just a hair under the Forester's starting price, but it does offer an even better value with its hybrid models which starts from $33,465.
The gas powered Hyundai Tucson comes with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder engine, which produces 187 bhp and 178 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic, and AWD is optional on most trim levels. The hybrid powertrains, however, include a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine which produces a combined 231 bhp and 268 bhp on the plug-in-hybrid, and torque remains the same at 271 lb-ft when combined with the electric motor. The hybrid versions AWD as standard and also get a six-speed torque converter automatic. With the plug-in-hybrid, you also get a 32-mile all electric range.
The top trims of the Tucson are loaded with features, but you still get a lot of standard tech from the base trim level itself. The top of the line Tucson and the Forester are priced head to head, with the hybrid version coming in quite a bit cheaper and Hyundai additionally offering a plug-in-hybrid variation as well.
2025 Ford Escape
The Ford Escape is another strong contender to the Forester. While it does not have the legacy of the Forester, it does offer quite the value proposition still. The starting price of the Escape is $29,515. The Escape also features a plug-in-hybrid model which starts from $37,500 and slots in way under than any of the competition.
The base engine in the Escape is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost inline three-cylinder engine, which produces 180 bhp and 199 lb ft of torque. The higher trim levels come with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, which produces 250 bhp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Both these engines are paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and there is optional AWD as well.
Then comes the 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder unit which produces 192 bhp in the hybrid variation and a combined 210 bhp in the plug-in-hybrid variation along with an estimated 37 miles of electric only range. It comes with a CVT and is front-wheel-drive only. The Escape however poses great value for money, especially in hybrid form. It does lose out on the capability of having AWD, but it does make up for it in the efficiency, and it is one of the most fuel efficient crossovers in the segment.