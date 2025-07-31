4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester has been one of the most popular models in their lineup. It was launched back in 1998 and since then has been the go-to family crossover for those who want a practical family SUV which is also pretty capable off-road due to its symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. The Forester is not just popular with families but has also been the go-to vehicle for enthusiasts over the years.

Subaru recently updated the model, and the 2025 Subaru Forester starts from $29,995. The base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four engine, which produces 180 bhp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), and the AWD comes as standard on all the trim levels. Subaru also released a new hybrid version which starts from $36,595 and has the same boxer-four engine, but it produces 194 bhp and 199 lb-ft of torque.

Subaru also offers its Eyesight driver assist technology as standard on all the trim levels. All decked out, the Subaru Forester Touring versions cost $41,595 for the non-hybrid and $43,295 for the hybrid. While the Forester ticks quite a few boxes for many families, there are quite a few cheaper alternatives and in some ways are better in terms of overall quality and the amount of features that they offer as standard.