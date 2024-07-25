Mazda CX-5 Vs. Mazda CX-50: What's Different Between These Compact Crossover SUVs?

Like many automakers these days, Mazda has a significant lineup of SUVs, ranging in size from compact to mid-size three-row crossovers and with several models in between. In fact, of the seven vehicles Mazda currently makes, five of them are SUVs of varying sizes. At the bottom of the range is the compact Mazda CX-30 — a small SUV developed on the Mazda 3 hatchback. Just above the CX-30, though, there's the CX-5 and then the CX-50, which both sit in the lineup below the CX-70 and the three-row CX-90. The trend, as you might have noticed, is that Mazda SUVs get bigger as the numbers go up.

In line with that trend, the CX-50 is slightly larger than the CX-5. The CX-50 is a little bit longer and wider, and it has a bit more room inside. It's also the more rugged of the two SUVs, and even though they ride on different platforms, the CX-50 is essentially a CX-5 scaled for the great outdoors. Both are considered compact SUVs, and there are several similarities between them. Still, they offer a slightly different set of features as well as some unique appeal depending on your needs. But Mazda has recently announced that a new hybrid version of the CX-50 is coming soon, further distinguishing it from the CX-5 — even more of a reason to break down some of their most important stats to help you make up your mind.