4 Underrated Harbor Freight Tools You Should Have On Your Radar

Harbor Freight holds a special place of esteem among gearheads, tradespeople, hobbyists, and DIYers of all walks of life and interests. The store is legendary for its wide selection of power and hand tools, and while its prices are generally extremely affordable, Harbor Freight sells various products that can rival those sold by far more expensive brands. The store maintains various exclusive, in-house brands, and its inventory includes everything from basic hand tools to high-power pneumatics, as well as a large selection of other gadgets and products, including everything from generators to camping supplies.

While Harbor Freight is highly popular among both professionals and hobbyists, the budget store's inventory is extremely large. Such an expansive selection of tools will inevitably lead to some products being more popular, while others are overlooked or underrated. We wanted to find some of the most useful, albeit underappreciated, products that Harbor Freight sells, so we took a look around the site and found four great examples.

Each of these tools offers various uses, in both professional and DIY settings. However, most of these devices also aren't as well-known as basic things like screwdrivers and hammers, while others may be relatively common tools that just don't get enough appreciation. We chose these devices based on things like product application, price, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology in greater detail later. For now, here are four underrated tools from Harbor Freight you should have on your radar.