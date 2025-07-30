5 Two-Door Coupes You Can Buy For Under $30K

Toyota is no stranger to the two-door coupe. Since its first domestic entry into the segment in 1965 with the iconic 800 sports car, the Japanese automotive giant has consistently set the standard for keeping the thrill of driving as accessible as possible. Today, there's no shortage of two-door Toyota coupes to choose from, whether you check out the used market for an MR2 or go for a brand-new model like a GR Supra. If you don't want to spend the more premium price tag the Supra fetches, however, the GR86 should certainly be on your radar.

The latest 2025 GR86 comes in at $30,400 (with a $1,195 destination charge), but if you go back a year, you can pick up a 2024 model for an average of $28,857 according to KBB, saving you a decent amount of money for what's essentially the same car. Developed in tandem with Subaru, which produces the BRZ with nearly the exact blueprint, the GR86 is powered by a 2.4L naturally aspirated BOXER engine, producing 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a low curb weight of 2,862 pounds, the GR86 has an outstanding power-to-weight ratio to make up for the lower output.

Inside, the GR86 isn't kitted out with all the latest infotainment software — it instead retains a stripped-back feel to match the driving dynamics Toyota aims for with this coupe. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard, with an 8-inch center touchscreen display surrounded by a myriad of physical buttons.