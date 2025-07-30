5 Two-Door Coupes You Can Buy For Under $30K
While the number of two-door coupes still in production has continued to dwindle in recent years as brands shift their focus to either crossovers or EVs, there's still a solid number of entries in the segment to keep it alive and well for now. Examples such as the GR Supra from Toyota and the M2 from BMW are among the most attractive sports cars on the market, offering some of the best driving dynamics available. Still, as is the case with most performance-focused models, the price tags are high.
Luckily, the used market opens the door to many more two-door coupes that can be picked up for well under their starting MSRPs. Whether you opt for a high-powered coupe or one that prioritizes luxury, natural depreciation means that even slightly older model years can offer greater value for money compared to their brand-new counterparts. Using the national average used pricing data from KBB, here's a closer look at five two-door coupes that you can buy for less than $30,000 in 2025.
2024 Toyota GR86
Toyota is no stranger to the two-door coupe. Since its first domestic entry into the segment in 1965 with the iconic 800 sports car, the Japanese automotive giant has consistently set the standard for keeping the thrill of driving as accessible as possible. Today, there's no shortage of two-door Toyota coupes to choose from, whether you check out the used market for an MR2 or go for a brand-new model like a GR Supra. If you don't want to spend the more premium price tag the Supra fetches, however, the GR86 should certainly be on your radar.
The latest 2025 GR86 comes in at $30,400 (with a $1,195 destination charge), but if you go back a year, you can pick up a 2024 model for an average of $28,857 according to KBB, saving you a decent amount of money for what's essentially the same car. Developed in tandem with Subaru, which produces the BRZ with nearly the exact blueprint, the GR86 is powered by a 2.4L naturally aspirated BOXER engine, producing 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a low curb weight of 2,862 pounds, the GR86 has an outstanding power-to-weight ratio to make up for the lower output.
Inside, the GR86 isn't kitted out with all the latest infotainment software — it instead retains a stripped-back feel to match the driving dynamics Toyota aims for with this coupe. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard, with an 8-inch center touchscreen display surrounded by a myriad of physical buttons.
2021 BMW 4 Series
BMW is another pioneering brand that keeps surpassing the bar it has already set. One of the major German performance manufacturers, BMW's cars are incredibly tough to beat when it comes to blending luxury with speed and practicality, also offering one of the most expansive lineups in the luxury scene today. Unfortunately, none of the newest BMW models can be bought for under $30,000, but going back a few years can easily unlock plenty of still-competitive two-door coupes from the brand.
Currently, there are three two-door BMW coupes to choose from, with the 4-Series between the 2 Series and 8 Series variants. In 2021, BMW rolled out the current generation of the 4-Series, featuring the divisive evolution of the kidney grille as well as updates throughout the rest of the car. A turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine powers the base 430i trims, producing a decent 255 horsepower and 294 pound-feet of torque, which is essentially still the power output you get in the latest model.
The base trim is also the only one to come in under $30,000 for 2021, with an average used price of $27,708 for the rear-wheel drive model and a surprisingly lower $27,588 for the all-wheel drive xDrive trim. BMW has updated the cabin technology over the years, but with synthetic leather-trimmed seats and dual 8.8-inch displays, the 2021 model holds up well inside.
2020 Nissan 370Z
Alongside Toyota, Nissan has been a main contributor to the affordable two-door sports car scene. One of the oldest lines of Japanese sports cars is the Z line, which dates all the way back to the original Datsun 240Z. The legacy is kept alive with the current 2025 Nissan Z, but it's the previous generation that comes in under the $30,000 mark.
Before the Nissan Z was introduced, the 370Z led the charge for the brand's compact sports car nameplate, and did so wonderfully. The 370Z was discontinued in 2020, and while not as powerful as the latest Z, it's still certainly worthy of consideration if you're looking to avoid modern price points. Under the hood of the 2020 model is a 3.7L V6, producing 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. Still competitive with newer alternatives in the segment, and with an average used price of $27,053 according to KBB, the last 370Z becomes a real option for a lively sports car on a budget.
The area where the 370Z does fall behind, however, is the interior. You only get a dot-matrix display in the 2D trim, with a 7-inch touchscreen reserved for higher trims that start above $30,000. The center console feels very early 2010s in its design, with an analog style that might make the sports car more appealing if you're looking for a two-door coupe built for driving rather than convenience.
2022 Audi A5
Moving over to another two-door coupe that puts comfort high on its list of priorities, the Audi A5 has been one of the most attractive cars in the segment for years. For 2025, the A5 as we've known it has been axed, with Audi effectively merging the A4 and A5 amidst the brand's recent nameplate reshuffling. Now, the A5 is an all-new four-door sedan, removing the two-door model from the lineup. Still, the 2024 model doesn't feel ancient all of a sudden, fetching a relatively high price tag of $43,265 on the used market, according to KBB.
As it was nearing the end of its lifespan, Audi didn't release any major changes leading up to its discontinuation, aside from software updates and standard design packages. To pick up a used A5 for under $30,000, you'll have to opt for the 2022 model, which goes for an average price of $27,676 in its two-door coupe, base guise. The powertrain for this model year is the same as the latest 2024 car, that being a turbocharged 2.0L inline-four producing 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.
Its power on paper isn't the highest in the segment, but the A5 makes up for that inside. Leather-trimmed seats come standard even for the base Prestige trim, where they are heated in the front. The high-quality finish you'd expect from a luxury German brand is present throughout, making the 2022 A5 a great choice for an affordable, comfort-focused coupe.
2023 Ford Mustang
Outside of European and Asian exports, America has its own range-topping two-door coupes on sale in 2025 in the shape of muscle cars. The number of cars within the muscle scene has dwindled recently, with the discontinuation of the Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge moving forward only with the Charger. However, one nameplate that has stood the test of time better than most is the Ford Mustang.
Entering its seventh generation in 2024, the latest version of the Mustang manages to easily compete with the industry's best coupes, no matter which of the trims you go for. However, all of the latest seventh-gen models come in at over $30,000, but going back to the last of the sixth-gen models can save you a considerable amount of money. While the new models see a slight increase in power, the 2023 Mustang produces a solid 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque from its 2.3L four-cylinder engine. Equip it with the High Performance package, and the output is bolstered to 332 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission also comes as standard.
The 2024 model redesigned the entire exterior of the car, but the updates that came inside are perhaps the biggest style change the Mustang received. In the 2023 model, you don't get the new dual 13.2-inch and 12.4-inch screens or the sleeker center console. However, for an average used price of just $22,630, the somewhat dated cabin design isn't much of an issue.