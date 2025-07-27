Can You Use Synthetic Motor Oil In A Classic Car? (And Should You?)

Classic car owners are often quite devoted to their vehicles. Between the substantial investment (classic cars can be expensive to buy and maintain), sentimental value, and fun factor, most enthusiasts go to great lengths to keep their classic rides in top shape. Glass, interiors, and chrome are kept spotless, and DIY engine care helps keep them running. Changing your own oil is one of those important maintenance tasks that just about anyone can do.

But there are lots of different classifications for motor oil including conventional vs. synthetic oil, and what works best for a 2023 Dodge Challenger might not be the ideal choice for the 1970s version of that model. What's critically important is that you choose the right viscosity oil for your engine. If you don't have an owner's or factory service manual, you might be able to find one or an oil recommendation via an online forum dedicated to your classic. The conventional vs synthetic oil debate has as many opinions as there are classic car lovers, but here are the solid facts about using synthetic oil in a classic car.