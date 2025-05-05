What Makes Classic Cars So Expensive To Buy And Maintain?

The appeal of owning and driving a classic car is pretty hard to ignore. Who wouldn't want one of the best-looking muscle cars ever designed sitting in their driveway? And there are several decades of amazing automotive design that have come and gone, leaving iconic cars from a number of different eras. These automotive dreams aren't cheap, though. There are plenty of expensive muscle cars, and even more modern vehicles from the 1990s are starting to become prohibitively expensive. Just spend a bit of time scrolling through auction sites like Bring A Trailer or Cars and Bids, and you'll spot plenty of expensive rides. But why are classic cars so pricey?

Logically, cars generally lose value over time, so older ones should be less expensive, right? Unfortunately, the limited numbers of certain cars produced, the reduced reliability over time, and the availability of parts for simple maintenance can all drive up the price of classic car ownership.

Throughout my life, I've owned several classic cars — some that were produced over 50 years ago, others slightly younger. I grew up in a household where there was always a classic car being bought, sold, or restored in some form, and I've spent countless hours scouring the internet for deals on classic cars (and motorcycles). I've also spent many hours repairing those vehicles and searching for the right parts in the process. These are lessons I've learned first or second hand over many years.

