5 Tips To Improve Gas Mileage In An Older Car

After driving two different cars (an older model Toyota Camry and a 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle) without A/C for too many years, I completely understand the need to have your windows down at just about every speed in the summer. However, if you're traveling on higher-speed roadways in more tolerable weather, keeping the windows up could be beneficial for the bottom line when it comes to mpg.

This tip for improving fuel economy in older cars comes down to aerodynamics. Basically, cars in motion are subject to air resistance. The faster you go, the more drag there is. Drag is a force that acts against your car, and more drag means the car works harder (and uses more fuel) to move (with lift being another aspect of aerodynamics, but not as important in this discussion of forward motion and the fuel used to propel your car).

Since reducing drag can improve fuel economy, some sources suggest that driving with your windows up helps cut down on drag when you're driving at higher speeds. For example, the SAE found that at speeds of 75 mph, a Toyota Corolla's windows-down fuel economy was comparable to that of having the A/C on. Results may vary, however; Consumer Reports found little difference in fuel economy between windows down and A/C use at 65 mph.