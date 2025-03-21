This Is Why You Get More MPG On The Highway

The miles per gallon your internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle can achieve ultimately determines just how heavily you're hit by that old bugaboo, gas prices. They're a reality of driving that we just can't escape (except in the case of EVs, which have issues of range and battery replacement cost instead). As the shrewd drivers among us have surely learned over the years, paying careful attention to fuel mileage can pay dividends in the long run. Typically, you'll notice a higher mpg for highway driving than you do around town. Many factors can reduce your mpg or improve it, but this is common to all types of vehicles.

Broadly speaking, an ICE doesn't like stopping and starting. Efficiency typically takes a hit when in traffic, just as surely as the tempers of commuters do. City driving is a cycle of decelerating, braking, accelerating again, decelerating, and so forth. In a busy urban area, it's rare to get a chance to drive at a regular, uninterrupted pace — this can put wear and tear on your engine as well as drain the gas tank. Highway driving, as regular city commuters will know very well, can be extremely liberating, often allowing freedom to really let rip for long stretches. Running your car at a steady speed also preserves the energy from the car's momentum and maximizes fuel economy.