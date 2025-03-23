Does AWD Hurt Fuel Efficiency? How The Feature Impacts Your MPG

Cars come in all sorts of varying configurations -– unique trim levels offer varying equipment, different levels of luxury features, paint colors, wheels, and often the choice between two and all-wheel drive. Compared with their two-wheel drive counterparts, all-wheel drive cars have the benefit of increased all-weather capability, especially if you live in an area with lots of rain or snow. There is a drawback worth noting, though: decreased fuel economy.

Yes, all-wheel drive can hurt your fuel efficiency. When it comes to fuel economy, weight is the enemy. All-wheel drive vehicles are heavier than their front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive counterparts. The extra weight comes from the driveshaft or axles required to move all four wheels instead of just two. More components mean more weight, which means more power is required to move the vehicle around at the same speed. Creating that power requires more fuel, so fuel consumption is up, and MPGs go down. Also, sending power to all four wheels requires more energy (fuel) than sending that power to just two wheels. While there are differences between four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the same is true of four-wheel drive vehicles as well -– they use more energy and weigh more than their two-wheel drive counterparts.

