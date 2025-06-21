3 MPG Myths That Aren't Actually Helping You Get Better Mileage

Saving fuel is a top priority for individual vehicle owners and fleet managers alike. U.S. domestic oil production has increased over the past few years to offset rising gas prices, but fuel costs fluctuate with seasonal demand and in response to significant disruptions in supply. This commonly happens when there is war in the oil-rich Middle East, although conflict anywhere on the globe can have the same effect. Budget-conscious car owners and business operators have to make fuel savings a top priority without compromising how they use the vehicles at their disposal.

The good news is that there are plenty of zero-cost ways to make your vehicle more fuel-efficient. Frequently checking and topping up the air pressure in your tires is an important one, and is crucial for driving safety and fuel efficiency. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), properly inflating your tires could save as much as 11 cents per gallon and extend tire life by an average of 4,700 miles. Unfortunately, the agency claims that only about 19% of drivers are aware of the benefits of properly inflated tires. This is more than enough reason to buy a tire gauge and improve that statistic.

Another fuel-saving tip is to stick to your car manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule. Changing the oil and oil filter regularly and replacing your air filter will help your engine operate more efficiently and make the most of every drop of gasoline or diesel fuel. However, along with these mpg-boosting truths come plenty of myths. Here are some so-called fuel-saving tips that won't do a thing to get you better fuel mileage.