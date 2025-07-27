5 Of The Most Iconic Semi-Trucks Powered By The Cummins X15 Engine

Given its vast popularity, it's fair to say that the Cummins X15 engine is the backbone of the American freight trucking industry. And while Cummins makes several heavy-duty truck engines, as the company's flagship unit, the X15 combines massive torque output with a surprising level of efficiency. In terms of metrics, the X15 displaces 14.9 liters, makes between 400 and 670 hp, and produces 1,450 to 2,050 lb-ft of torque, qualifying it as one of the most powerful semi-truck engines. In addition, it is 49 inches tall, 38 inches wide, 55 inches long, and weighs 2,961 pounds without fluids. The X15 also enjoys great aftersales support from Cummins, with a 250,000-mile warranty and a host of tech features,and is available in three main series: Productivity, Performance, and Efficiency.

The X15 powers many models, can be pretty fuel-efficient, and complies with the latest emission standards. There are also variants of the X15 that run on natural gas, further reducing the environmental impact of the operator, making it easy to see why this engine is so popular nowadays. But an engine is only as reputable as the trucks that carry it, and the X15 has found its way into some of the most legendary semi-trucks ever to grace American highways. Here are five of the most iconic semi-trucks powered by Cummins' legendary X15 engine.