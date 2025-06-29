Who Makes Peterbilt Trucks & What Engines Power Them?

Peterbilt trucks are a familiar presence on US roads. If you're often driving alongside freight traffic, you'll probably spot them with their bright red oval badges at least a couple of times a day. Over the years, Peterbilt has established itself as a supplier of long-haul trucks known for their high-end, comfortable sleeper cabs. And as of 2024, its market share for Class 8 vehicles stands at 15.3%. Nine percent of the medium-duty trucks on the road are made by Peterbilt as well.

Interestingly, Peterbilt is also present in pop culture. Transformers geeks know the brand, specifically the 1992 Model 379, as the semi-truck form of Optimus Prime in the first three live-action movies. If you're a fan of Jaws and E.T. director Steven Spielberg, then you might have also seen the infamous Peterbilt truck in Spielberg's breakout movie, Duel.

With Peterbilt being a popular truck manufacturer for decades now, you might wonder who exactly makes these trucks and what kind of engines are used in them. Let's find out.