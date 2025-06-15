Who Owns Kenworth And Where Are The Trucks Made?

With the slogan "World's Best Truck," it's no longer surprising that Kenworth has become synonymous with American trucking. It's one of the oldest heavy-duty truck manufacturers in the United States, following Mack in 1900 and International Trucks in 1902. Kenworth initially gained popularity for allowing the clients to customize the trucks to their specific needs. However, before long, it also began introducing groundbreaking innovations like vertical exhausts, sleeper cabs, and aluminum bumpers that further cemented its name in the industry.

This top status of the company remains intact today. In fact, in 2020 alone, Kenworth held almost 16% of the Class 8 truck market in the United States and Canada, and nearly 12% of the medium-duty truck retail sales. Three of its current flagship models are the T880 work truck for the construction site, the T680 on-highway truck for aerodynamic driving, and the W990 conventional truck for long-haul operations.

Now, let's take a look under the hood of Kenworth's ownership and global production presence.