There are two kinds of cars in this world ... Well, there are actually more than two kinds, but for the purpose of this story, just roll with me, okay?

There are two kinds of cars in this world: cars built for speed, and cars built for utility. Speedy cars are generally small, light, and powered by strong engines, while utility cars are big and bulky to carry multiple passengers and cargo.

Sometimes, though, a car can check both boxes. In Star Wars, when Han Solo describes his spaceship, The Millennium Falcon, he says, "She might not look like much, but she's got it where it counts." Likewise, these cars don't look like they can zip around a racetrack, but they've got surprising pep. They might not have the appearance of the fastest vehicles on the road, but looks can be deceiving. When looking for a car, aerodynamic curves are one thing, but you also want something that can hold some junk in its trunk, so to speak. Let's take a look at 13 fast cars that look slow.