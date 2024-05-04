This Tesla Autopilot Limitation Has Drivers Worried: Here's Why

Tesla's advanced driver assistance system continues to make rounds of the news cycle, and not necessarily for good reasons. In addition to lawsuits, the NHTSA initiated another round of inquiries earlier this month, questioning the safety of the tech stack powering Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, it's the reliability and the many awareness caveats that keep the tech from reaching its promised potential, as well as a handful of unpredictable risk factors that are neither in Tesla's control, nor the person behind the wheel.

Unpredictability in Tesla's system can stem from something as commonplace as faded lane markings that trick the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD). Earlier this year, The Washington Post obtained a Tesla engineer's court testimony regarding a fatal crash incident involving a Tesla car that got confused by "faded and nearly obliterated" lane markings on a road — resulting in a crash. It was one of several high-profile incidents in which the Autopilot system was engaged at the time of the incident.

According to The Washington Post, the testimony marked the first time that Tesla revealed a lane-related limitation for its driver assistance tech, revealing the same to the National Transportation Safety Board. In the wake of the crash, Tesla issued a software update that allowed its cars to assess "poor and faded" lane lines more accurately, and even added an alert system that nudged the driver. However, there was no deactivation protocol for Autopilot when the onboard cameras came across faded lanes.