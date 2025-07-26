13 Useful USB Gadgets Recommended By Students

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being a student means juggling between lots of tasks at the same time. You may have several different subjects and electives, with assignments, homework, and tests across all of them. With so much to handle, having gadgets or accessories that can make your life easier is a blessing. While no magical robot can perform all your tasks for you (yet), we've found some extremely useful USB gadgets that students absolutely swear by. These range from simple USB drivers to transfer files from one device to another, to tiny computers, Raspberry Pi alternatives, that you can use to build complex projects like drones and home security systems. Since these gadgets are recommended by students, for students, we've also made sure to keep the price in check.

Most gadgets on this list are quite affordable, but the value they provide is immense. Depending on your usage, you can pick up a few of them — and they will certainly save you a lot of hassle in certain situations. Apart from the cost, we considered several factors while concocting the list. For starters, students should be allowed to carry these gadgets to school without any issues. All the gadgets should be universally compatible with multiple devices and operating systems — so regardless of whether one has a Windows laptop or a Mac — they should be able to take complete advantage of it. Finally, they should contribute to making a student's job easier in terms of efficiency, productivity, organization, or comfort.