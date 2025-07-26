11 SUVs With Inline-6 Engines You Can Buy In 2025
V engines have been held in high esteem for the longest time, boasting an impressive range of performance; from exotic sports cars zipping along menacingly on high-speed performance racetracks to sturdy SUVs vaulting sharp cliffs with ease. However, times are a-changing.
Old competitors have stirred to life to regain popularity in the market amidst climate change reforms and electrification, and the inline-6 engine is one of the beneficiaries of the recent surge. Although this paradigm shift may seem rather confusing given the reputation of the V-engines, the reasoning behind it is simple from a production standpoint; inline-6 engines save money.
Beyond pricing, scaling is also a major manufacturing pivot point due to the practicality of downsizing engines. Add these problems to the fact that the inline-6 actually operates nearly vibration-free thanks to its natural longitudinal balance (which eliminates the need for balancing shafts), and suddenly it makes sense why sedan and SUV makers are queuing up to outfit their latest models with the inline-6.
So, what are some modern SUVs that are powered by inline-6 engines? Let's dive in.
2025 Mazda CX-90
Mazda's CX-90 made its debut last year, and the 2024 version proved to be a solid market entry, sporting an eye-catching long hood profile and exquisite interior. While the 2025 CX-90 retains a sizable portion of its predecessor's foundations in this regard, Mazda expanded its trim offerings by adding the Premium Sport to its ranks. Black highlights are now more liberal across the CX-90's frame, and the second-row bench seat effectively replaces the optional captain's chairs.
However, it's the features under the hood that give the CX-90 its sharpest market edge. The 2025 Mazda CX-90 comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-6 engine, running at 280 hp for the Turbo trim and 340 hp for the more powerful Turbo S. In terms of torque, the Turbo powertrain produces 332 lb-ft in contrast to the 369 of the Turbo S. There's also a plug-in hybrid on offer that bridges the performance gap between the two trims, putting up 323 ponies and maintaining the Turbo S' 369 torque mark.
2025 Land Rover Defender
The Land Rover brand is synonymous with off-roading and luxury, and an upscale SUV with the reputation of the Defender demands an engine that can fire seamlessly across all kinds of terrain. To this effect, the 2025 Land Rover Defender series features four trims to satisfy the performance requirements expected of the brand.
The entry-level S trim Defenders 110 and 130 are equipped with straight-6 engine options, and the Defender 90 variant attaches the powertrain in the X-Dynamic SE trim alone. Beyond base specs, the 130 features a straight-six in all its trims, while the 110 only diverges from the inline formula with its 5.0L supercharged V8 engines.
In terms of metrics, the six-cylinder packs a punch of 395 hp. Comparatively, this is a solid bump from the modest 296 hp mark that the base S trim of the Defender 90 shares with a four-cylinder engine version of the Defender 110. This gap in performance stems from the straight-six configuration; a marriage of an electric supercharger, a turbocharger, and a 48-volt hybrid system. The V8 engine is the most powerful of the 2025 Land Rover Defender's trims by some distance, clocking in at a simmering 518 ponies, but the inline-6 engine more than holds its own as a mid-to-high tier SUV.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC
The Mercedes-Benz GLE's reputation stands amongst the upper echelon of the mid-size luxury SUV market, and the 2025 rollout keeps this perception alive with its sleek exterior and smooth handling. As is custom, the AMG cousin models have all the firepower when it comes to performance, but the all-wheel drive trims are no slouch either. Despite the focus on ostentatious luxury over the seat-gripping capabilities of an AMG, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC is something of a sleeper.
Outfitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine, the GLE 450 boasts an impressive 375 hp that accelerates from 0-60 mph in just over 5 seconds. The powertrain also produces a maximum torque of 369 lb-ft that it can deliver to the pavement. Although the fuel consumption metrics are yet to be officially announced, the EPA estimate pegs the numbers at 19 mpg city, with the highway consumption coming in at 25 mpg; decent marks for a mid-size SUV like the GLE 450. These numbers clock in near the top of the competing range in the market, and given the manufacturer's affinity to splurge on design and comfort, the 2025 GLE 450 4MATIC is a blend of luxury and power few can match.
2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Crossing into full-size SUV territory, the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer makes an appearance. The Jeep brand embraced the inline-6 engine in 2022, introducing the straight-cylinder design in Wagoneers built late in that model year, and it hasn't looked back since. The 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 engine that is capable of churning out 540 hp at absolute max (30 higher than last year's model), along with 521 lb-ft of torque.
That's a lot of ponies to manage, but Jeep incorporated an independent rear suspension to smooth things along and keep handling levels at the elite status the SUV requires. In terms of fuel economy, the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer posts figures of 14 mpg city and 20 mpg highway — not the greatest efficiency, but that's reasonable given the SUV's sheer size and power demands.
The raw engine power and interior tech features in the Grand Wagoneer are two of the model's most persuasive selling points, as the elaborate infotainment system boasts a whopping six screens for maximum passenger comfort and engagement. With prices starting at $84,945, the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer makes a persuasive argument for a high-end all-rounder SUV.
2025 BMW X7 xDrive40i
If there's one thing that the BMW brand, dearly dubbed "Beamer" by car enthusiasts, is known for, it's its obsession with speed and high performance. Although that obsession typically manifests in M models, the X7 (which represents BMW's entry to the full-size luxury SUV market) has a similar aggression and intentionality to its design. The full-size SUV market may have been packed with stiff competition when the X7 launched in 2019, but the manufacturer quickly won drivers over with the exquisite interiors and a bevy of engine choices that would eventually become the X7's trademark.
The 2025 BMW X7 is no different from the defined status quo, with the base-spec xDrive40i trim in particular propelled by twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 powertrains running at 375 hp. This mark is enough to see the SUV accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds. Although the V8 variants in the M60i and the Alpina XB7 are significantly more powerful (523 and 631 hp respectively), the xDrive40i's fuel economy efficiency isn't to be sniffed at, posting EPA ratings of 21 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.
With a sale tag of $84,300, the 2025 BMW X7 xDrive40i is more cost-effective than its cousin trims, especially since it comes with a long list of convenience features to match its power and fuel efficiency.
2025 Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 is another brand and model joining the inline-6 ranks, as the Stellantis-manufactured full-size pickup ditched the Hemi V-8 configuration of last year's trim in favor of the twin-turbo engine for its 2025 version. Although the Hemi V-8 will return in select models in 2026, the 2025 Ram 1500 features a base V6 option and two variations of the straight-6 (Ram dubbed this engine "Hurricane").
The V6 version clocks in at 305 hp. The first straight-6 — base Hurricane, if you will — delivers 420, and the high-output makes 540 ponies. One thing to note here is that, despite the better metrics of the high-output, the base Hurricane can pull more weight. With a maximum towing capacity just shy of 12,000 pounds (11,550 to be precise), it outstrips that of the high-output, which manages 9,920 by comparison. That means, if raw speed is your thing, the 2025 Ram 1500 Limited 4X4 Crew Cab is right up your alley, but if push comes to shove and sheer haulage is top of the list, the Ram 1500 Rebel could be the answer.
2025 Jaguar F-Pace P400
Inline-6 engines aren't just making a comeback in the full-size SUV category. The 2025 Jaguar F-Pace P400 is proof. The usual standouts for the Jaguar brand are the elegant bodywork and posh interior designs, and that rings true once more for the F-Pace 400. Performance may not exactly be at the top of the manufacturer's priority checklist, but that isn't to say the mid-size SUV is lacking in this department.
The 2025 Jaguar F-Pace P400 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-6 engine, a six-cylinder that generates up to 395 hp and delivers 406 lb-ft of torque to boot. In terms of raw acceleration, it goes from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds. That figure isn't particularly flattering, especially in light of the stiff competition from BMW in its X3 model around the $66,500 starting price ballpark that the P400 is playing in.
However, the handling and steering feedback scream Jaguar in their exquisite nature, and the F-Pace P400 is a package for the prim, proper, and posh driving experience that is typical of the British manufacturer.
2025 Ineos Grenadier
The Ineos Grenadier has an old-school, rugged look that transports the viewer to a mental image of a safari adventure. That aesthetic tells a story; this SUV is a trueborn off-roader, not a luxury hybrid that owners might get squeamish over when climbing over hard rocks and blasting through thick thistles. We have a review of the 2024 model, which maintains the mean disposition the current trim wears like a badge of honor.
Aptly named the "Station Wagon" by Ineos, the 2025 Ineos Grenadier is built for toughness, and it employs an inline-6 engine produced by BMW for all its grimy needs. The acceleration isn't the best – the powertrain only delivers 282 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, so the cylinders need quite a bit of firing to get and stay near top-end speed. With the Grenadier's top speed electronically limited to 99 mph and taking 7.3 seconds to go from 0-60 mph, it's fair to say this SUV was never built to give that exhilarating seat-gripping rush.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Chevy Silverado line has been trying to knock the Ford F-150 off its perch as the best-selling pickup in America for quite some time, and it's been doing that by providing its customers with a wide selection of powertrains. To that effect, it's housed a diesel six-cylinder in one of its trims every year since 2019. Given that Mercedes-Benz's 2017 launch of the M256 engine was one of the catalysts that brought the inline-6 back to modern relevance, it's fair to say the Chevy Silverado 1500 hopped on the train quite early.
The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a turbocharged four-cylinder, two V8s, and the Michigan-produced Duramax diesel inline-6 to pick from. Of these options, however, the Duramax diesel posts the weakest horsepower, coming in at 277 ponies. That's down from the 2024 model's competitive mark of 305. As a result, the V8 options are especially attractive for this year's models, with the 5.3-liter putting up 355 while the larger 6.2-liter powertrain makes a solid 420.
However, the Duramax's greatest selling point is its fuel economy. Think of it as the Silverado's version of a climate-conscious trim. The EPA estimates the engine consumption at 23 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, which represent significant upgrades over the V8s.
2024 Range Rover Sport P550e
Plug-in hybrids can be a polarizing topic of conversation among car enthusiasts. The matrimony of combustion and electric engines into a singular plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is a dream-come-true for some, and a bitter compromise of sitting on the fence for others. The 2024 Range Rover Sport P550e brings conviction to supporters of the technology and attempts to convert the naysayers in a bold feat of engineering.
Where hybrids tend to water down the electrification effect, the P550e leans into it, boasting a 38.2-kWh battery (31.8-kWh usable). That's one of the more remarkable features in this SUV; it challenges conventional PHEV boundaries. Range Rover refuses to sacrifice performance or practicality in this model, offering around 51 miles of traveling with a fully juiced battery. The whispering electric zip is augmented by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine to suit traditional gasoline needs. The combination gives the P550e a whistle-worthy 543 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque at max capacity.
That power propels the 2024 P550e from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and the fuel economy is no slouch either, posting a 28.9 combined mpg. As PHEVs go, the 2024 Range Rover Sport P550e is a trailblazer for performance in both engine departments while maintaining the luxurious interior status that comes with the Range Rover brand name.
2024 BMW X6 40i
The second BMW entry on this list, the 2024 BMW X6 continues the X6 tradition of emphasizing aesthetics over cargo space. Outfitted with a sharply-lined bodywork and sloped roof, this SUV screams a performance-first approach from looks alone. What's under the hood backs up the visual appeal too; the base X6 40i has a turbocharged inline-six powertrain that delivers 375 hp, while the M60i's twin-turbo V8 is designed to meet a whopping 523 ponies.
The 2024 BMW X6's six-cylinder engine output is an upgrade from the 2023 model's 335 mark, capable of pounding pavement at a maximum torque of 398 lb-ft. In terms of fuel management, the inline-6 is the most conservative of BMW's X6 trims, posting respectable numbers of 23 mpg city and 26 mpg highway according to EPA estimates. Compared to the M60i's V8, which comes in at 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway, the 2024 BMW X6 40i should come in handy for saving fuel costs over time.
These figures line up with the sporty feel the manufacturer was aiming for at the starting price range of $74,895 – a solid benchmark for a mid-size SUV with a flair for the occasional fast-and-furious lifestyle.