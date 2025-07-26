11 SUVs With Inline-6 Engines You Can Buy In 2025

V engines have been held in high esteem for the longest time, boasting an impressive range of performance; from exotic sports cars zipping along menacingly on high-speed performance racetracks to sturdy SUVs vaulting sharp cliffs with ease. However, times are a-changing.

Old competitors have stirred to life to regain popularity in the market amidst climate change reforms and electrification, and the inline-6 engine is one of the beneficiaries of the recent surge. Although this paradigm shift may seem rather confusing given the reputation of the V-engines, the reasoning behind it is simple from a production standpoint; inline-6 engines save money.

Beyond pricing, scaling is also a major manufacturing pivot point due to the practicality of downsizing engines. Add these problems to the fact that the inline-6 actually operates nearly vibration-free thanks to its natural longitudinal balance (which eliminates the need for balancing shafts), and suddenly it makes sense why sedan and SUV makers are queuing up to outfit their latest models with the inline-6.

So, what are some modern SUVs that are powered by inline-6 engines? Let's dive in.