12 Dodge Models With Terrible Resale Value

Buying a new car is one thing. Holding onto its value is a whole different game, especially if you're looking at Dodge. Sure, the brand's known for power, attitude, and dope designs — no one's arguing that. But when it's time to sell or trade in? That edge doesn't always carry over to resale value.

While Dodge isn't the worst out there, it's definitely not leading the pack, and that's something a lot of buyers won't realize until it's too late. In this list, we're taking a closer look at which of the brand's models lose value the fastest, how steep the drop-off really is, and how they perform once that "new car" glow wears off. Mileage, condition, demand, and whether the model's been discontinued all play a part in what it's worth down the road. And since things tend to level out a bit around the five-year mark, a used 2023 model might be your safest bet.

It's not always about reliability — you know. Sometimes it's just bad timing, outdated tech, or how fast the market moves. Even cars with solid specs can be tough sells if the buzz fades too quickly. So if you're eyeing a Dodge and thinking long term, here's a breakdown of the ones that take the hardest resale hits.