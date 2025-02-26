5 Dodge Vehicles That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

For more than a century, Dodge has been advancing and influencing the industry, though few fans know who the Dodge brothers were and why they left Ford all those years ago. While Henry Ford ignited the initial leap into automobile mass production, Dodge crafted several vehicles over the decades that have shaped future engineering and design still felt to this day.

We've previously covered excellent examples of forward-thinking from this auto manufacturer, like how the 1986 Dodge Omni GLHS was ahead of its time. You also can't deny the impact Dodge made during an iconic era, popular with many enthusiasts, where it crafted some of the most ground-breaking classic muscle cars.

This list is going to cover some notable Dodge additions to the industry that perhaps you haven't heard of or didn't realize provided such a guiding hand for future vehicle design. From the first all-steel body construction, the first minivan, and advances in turbochargers to the evolution of the modern pickup, and EV muscle car, Dodge has certainly changed the automotive landscape.

