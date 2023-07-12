8 Underappreciated Shelby Cars That Are Still Tons Of Fun

There are few figures in automotive history quite as iconic as Carroll Shelby. The man behind the Cobra and the Shelby Mustang took American performance cars to new heights in the '60s, with Shelby's storied career as a race driver providing the basis for the philosophy on which his cars were based. Shelby's formula could arguably be summed up as simply as: powerful American engine, small car. Said formula proved an extremely effective one, helping to set the blueprint for American performance cars for the coming decades.

However, by 1970, Shelby had decided to retire. He then spent much of the '70s traveling and working on his ranch. He was coaxed out of retirement in 1982 by Chrysler boss Lee Iacocca, and for the next 30 years, continued to work on producing new cars, many of which are lesser known than his earliest work. He spent nearly 10 years making high-performance Dodge models, and at the turn of the century, decided to launch an entirely new sports car that took inspiration from the legendary Cobra. Although these later models never saw the commercial success or recognition of his most famous cars, the general consensus remains that they're still tons of fun to drive.