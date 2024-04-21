All About The Classic Dodge Model 30-35

While it may be difficult to imagine, there was a time when automobiles didn't line city streets, and commutes involved horses. The first car ever invented didn't come along until the 1880s, and would remain prohibitively expensive and impractical well into the first years of the 20th century. Some of the first cars to challenge that status quo in the United States came branded with a familiar name: Dodge.

Horace and John Dodge started their company, the Dodge Brothers of Detroit in 1900, making parts for other American automotive legends like Henry Ford and Ransom Olds. After years of work, the Dodge brothers decided to create their vision of the automobile. The Dodge Model 30-35 was their initial foray into vehicle manufacturing, and judging by the brand's continued success lasting well over a hundred years, the 30-35 made an impression. While innovative manufacturing and the unique Model T engine gave Ford dominance over the early American car market, the Dodge 30-35 delivered better performance, a more robust body, and a superior transmission to the legendary T. The 30-35 performed so well that it was used in some of the U.S. military's first motorized maneuvers, all the way back in the Pancho Villa Expedition.