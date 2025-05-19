Why Was The Dodge Avenger Discontinued & Was It A Good Car?

The sedan segment has been on the decline for years, as proven by the data from S&P Global. More buyers are switching en masse to roomier and higher riding SUVs and crossovers. Dodge is one of an increasing number of automakers that offers no sedans in its current lineup, but that wasn't the case until recently.

The most notable recent Dodge sedan model is the Charger, which was discontinued in 2023 before being brought back as an electric coupe. Until 2016, Dodge also offered the Dart, and before that, it sold the Avenger. Launched in 2008, the Avenger was intended to replace the Stratus. It received a facelift in 2011 and was then axed after 2014. Its discontinuation wasn't a surprise, as executives had unveiled plans to phase out the model long before the last example rolled off the line.

Unlike many discontinued cars, the Avenger's eventual axing can't be put down to low sales figures. In fact, data from CarFigures shows that 2012 and 2013 were the two best years of Avenger sales out of its entire production run, with 96,890 and 93,242 examples sold, respectively. So, why would Dodge make the decision to axe a car that was seemingly becoming more popular later in its life?

Reports at the time suggested that it wasn't the Avenger's sales figures that were the deciding factor in the model being discontinued. Rather, it was the sales figures of its lineup stablemate, the Dart, and the Avenger's lackluster image among buyers.