The Chrysler 200 entered the market in 2011 with hopes of capturing attention in the competitive world of midsize sedans. It featured a sleek design and aimed to offer a mix of style, performance, and affordability. But in just a few years, it quietly disappeared from showrooms across the United States. So, why was the Chrysler 200 discontinued?

Chrysler officially ended production of the 200 sedan in December of 2016 due to poor sales. While the car's biggest year in 2015 saw Chrysler sell 177,889 units, sales fell to less than half in 2016 with only 62,185 units sold. After the Chrysler 200's discontinuation, the Sterling Heights plant in Michigan responsible for building the sedan transitioned to making Dodge Ram 1500 trucks, thanks to a $1.48 billion investment from the company.

Just one month after pulling the plug on the Chrysler 200, former CEO Sergio Marchionne revealed (via Autoblog) at the Detroit Auto Show that both the 200 and the Dodge Dart were the most financially disappointing cars the company had made, stating: "I don't know one investment that was as bad as these two were."

