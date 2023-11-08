Chrysler's First All-Electric Car Will Be A Crossover EV, But We Still Have Questions

Today, Chrysler announced that its first EV will be a two-row crossover that will hit the market in 2025. The vehicle is said to employ STLA Large architecture similar to the EVs from Chrysler's parent company, Stellantis. Chrysler's CEO Christine Feuell, reiterated at the Reuters Events Automotive USA 2023 conference that the new EV will be inspired by the Chrysler Airflow concept vehicle. The question remains: How much will it borrow from the Airflow?

Debuting in 2022 at the New York International Auto Show, the Airflow generated quite the buzz with its sleek design and techie interior. The vehicle shares its name with the iconic 1930s-era Chrysler, the first full-size American production automobile on the road to utilize a streamlining aerodynamic design. Being named after such an influential vehicle, understandably, had motorheads excited.

However, its planned 2025 release was dashed when Chrysler abandoned the vehicle design as it existed at the time. In its place, CEO Feuell "wanted a statement that had literally zero to do with anything that you have seen today, even the Airflow concept car," according to Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles in an interview with Motortrend.

Unfortunately, today's announcement did not give us any details on the new vehicle, leaving us with nothing but speculation on what this new crossover will look like.