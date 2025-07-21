5 Of The Fastest Operational Military Submarines In The World

There are four key metrics that a submarine has: crew capacity, weaponry payload, deployment period (how long it can remain submerged), and of course, its speed. And while the first three measurements are fairly watertight — pun intended — measuring the speed of a submarine is actually a lot more complicated than you might think. What makes modern submarines truly terrifying isn't just their stealth (some military subs can go as deep as 1,000 meters) or firepower, but their speed. These aren't the lumbering metal whales of World War II. Today's submarines can move through water faster than most surface vessels. And, when discussing submarine velocity, we're actually dealing with two entirely different speeds.

First up, we have the "surface speed" — this is how fast they move while bobbing about like oversized bath toys on the surface — and this measure is largely irrelevant because modern submarines spend most of their time at depth. Indeed, some military submarines can spend up to 120 days submerged, so the speed that most people quote will be the "submerged speed". Now, submarine speed measurement itself involves two primary methods. The first calculates distance moved relative to fixed land points. It's essentially GPS tracking for underwater vessels. The second uses knots, which is the maritime standard that measures nautical mph. Both methods can yield different results depending on current, depth, and operational conditions. Here are the five fastest operational military submarines currently prowling the world's oceans.