The Most Advanced Nuclear Submarine (Not Made In The US)

The United States fields a formidable fleet of both attack and missile submarines that represent the pinnacle of stealth and cutting-edge technology. However, other developed nations have also invested in acquiring and developing a submarine force with advanced underwater capabilities. Take the Astute-class submarine, for example, which was developed by the United Kingdom for its Royal Navy. It is not as well known as its American counterparts, such as the Virginia-class attack submarines. However, this U.K. nuclear-powered attack submarine is rightfully ranked among some of the most advanced underwater military vessels patrolling the oceans today.

The Astute-class forms the backbone of the Royal Navy's current fleet of attack submarines. Designed by BAE Systems Maritime, the attack sub is the first nuclear submarine to be designed entirely using 3D modeling and integrated virtual reality systems. This technique helped accelerate the design and construction process. It also lacks traditional optical periscopes, relying instead on high-specification video technology and non-hull-penetrating optronic masts to scan the horizon. Designed around a Rolls-Royce PWR nuclear reactor, the submarine has a top speed of 30 knots (56 kph). The attack sub can operate for up to 25 years without refueling, allowing it to patrol for extended periods of time without port visits. This makes its location harder for the enemy to detect.

The Astute-class submarine is also known for its ability to glide silently under the waves, able to circumnavigate the globe without surfacing. It is widely regarded as one of the quietest submarines ever made, thanks to an advanced system of more than 39,000 anti-acoustic tiles around the hull. There's also a secondary propulsion system informally known as the "egg whisk." It is an electrically operated thruster that can be used for low-speed navigation over short distances if the main propulsion is compromised.