Why Do Ships Measure Speed In Knots?

There's a bit of disagreement as to when exactly the practice of measuring ship speed in knots officially came about, but broadly speaking, it was some time between the 15th and 17th centuries.

In these days, the lack of information available on the ocean made sea travel extremely dangerous and imprecise. Because sailors couldn't determine how fast they were going or how far they had traveled, it was difficult to know how long their provisions would last before reaching land. This is what led to frequent instances of starvation and illness like scurvy.

At some point, though, an enterprising sailor had an idea: if there are no landmarks on the ocean, why not make some? Using materials available on a boat, a simple system for measuring distance called the chip log was created. A long rope would be wrapped around a spool, ending with a wooden drag. This rope had numerous knots tied into it, precisely spaced at intervals of about 14.4 meters. On an officer's command, sailors would drop the end of the rope into the water from the stern and let it gradually lag behind. Using a sand timer, the officer would watch the line and call out whenever enough time had passed. However many knots in the rope had drifted away by the time the timer ran out would determine how fast the ship was moving, and how far.

A nautical mile is equivalent to 1.15 miles, or about 1.85 kilometers. The original 14.4 meter distance between knots in the rope, divided by a 30-second timer, was equivalent to a speed of 1.85 kilometers per hour. Ergo, 1 knot equals 1 nautical mile per hour.