5 Of The Weirdest Cars With Headlight Wipers

From cars with pop-up headlights to ones with bubble canopies, automakers have never shied away from experimenting with weird car design concepts. You might be familiar with windshield wipers, but have you ever seen headlight wipers? They were actually quite common in the '80s and '90s, at least in Europe. Luxury brands including Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, and Saab offered several models with headlight wipers that worked just like windshield wipers.

The goal was simple: keeping headlights clear of dirt, snow, and grime to ensure perfect visibility. Cleaning was done with a push of a dedicated button, and it eliminated the need to pull the car over to the side of the road to clean it — indeed a luxury. Headlight wipers even came in different styles. Some moved from side to side, while others moved up and down. The FSO Polski Fiat 125p Lapponia even had a headlight wiper at the center, and had to turn 180 degrees to clean the headlights.

Headlight wipers did not last long, as they were prone to damage, and replacing them meant extra cost. Modern cars now employ modern solutions, such as headlight washers or self-cleaning coatings. Still, cars with headlight wipers remain curious reminders of the experiments automakers have done in the past.

Let's take a look at five of the weirdest cars with headlight wipers that were short-lived but etched a name in history.