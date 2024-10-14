10 Of The Coolest Foreign Off-Roaders That Can Now Be Imported To America

Jeeps, Land Cruisers, Land Rovers and suchlike are all stalwarts of the off-roading world for good reason. They're tough, easy to modify, and can be readily found on the used market. However, their popularity means that it's difficult to find one that's truly unusual, and if it is, it will usually come with a premium price tag. For those looking for something more unusual than any of those long-time favorites, there are plenty of options to choose from.

The best way to find something really unique is to look to overseas markets, where a wealth of off-roaders can be found that were never originally sold in America. Many of these vehicles are now old enough to be imported under the 25-year rule, and some of them won't break the bank either. There are many options to choose from, but we've rounded up a selection of our favorite rare but cool imports that can now be legally brought stateside.