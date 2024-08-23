14 Of The Most Unusual Looking Cars Designed By Bertone

From its humble roots in the coach-building business to its glory days as one of the world's most respected design houses, Bertone's rise was a remarkable one. Its fall was equally dramatic, with things at the company quickly falling apart after Nuccio Bertone, son of its founder Giovanni Bertone, passed away in 1997. By 2013, what remained of the company had folded.

Bertone has now been resurrected by new investors, who have unveiled the GB110, a high-tech hypercar fueled on plastic waste. It's a unique concept, but it remains to be seen whether it will reach production. Its powertrain might push the boundaries, but the hypercar's design is fairly conservative, at least by historical Bertone standards. At its peak, the Italian outfit was known for its pioneering, head-turning designs, many of which went on to become highly influential. It took pride in delivering unique vehicles, and most were fully functional despite their otherworldly looks. These picks cover a selection of the brand's most unique designs from decades past, some of which were hits and some of which have been long since forgotten about.

