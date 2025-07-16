13 Of The Best-Looking Art Deco Cars From The 1930s And 1940s

The automotive industry made some of the biggest leaps during the 1930s. Despite the Great Depression, automakers pushed forward with innovative solutions. Cars were faster than ever before, thanks to new engine configurations. Independent suspensions brought better handling and more comfort to the table, while synchromesh transmissions and hydraulic brakes made life easier for the driver. However, one of the biggest changes was the implementation of streamlined designs. Influenced by the Art Deco design movement, particularly the Streamline Moderne style, cars became more curvaceous than ever before. They looked fast, too, with long, graceful bodies that sat lower to the ground.

Automakers continued to push the design and technology envelope during the 1940s, despite the ongoing war. Sealed beam headlights, automatic transmission, and air-conditioning systems are only some of the innovations introduced in those years. New technologies aside, one thing is for certain — this period brought us some of the most handsome cars in history. Some of the Art Deco cars you'll see in this article remain stunning to this day, and some might even look modern. Get ready to be mesmerized by these rolling artworks.