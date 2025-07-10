5 Alternatives To The Subaru Crosstrek

Buyers looking for a subcompact SUV have a huge range of options to pick from, and the Subaru Crosstrek is a popular choice. The brand sold over 180,000 examples of the car in 2024, and for 2025, the base-spec trim starts from $27,980 (including a $1,420 destination fee). Buyers with extra cash could opt for the pricier Crosstrek Wilderness, although our reviewer wasn't convinced that the off-road upgrades it offers were worth splashing out for. The trim pushed the car's price up to similar levels as Subaru's larger cars, and also made the Crosstrek less comfortable on the road.

Whether you're considering a base-spec Crosstrek or a top-spec one, it's worth considering the other options on the market before heading to a dealership. Some of its rivals offer similar all-terrain chops as the Crosstrek but don't come with as many compromises, while others offer more generous levels of standard equipment or better handling.

These five alternatives are particularly worthwhile to consider, especially since they can all be found for a similar price to the Subaru crossover.