5 Alternatives To The Subaru Crosstrek
Buyers looking for a subcompact SUV have a huge range of options to pick from, and the Subaru Crosstrek is a popular choice. The brand sold over 180,000 examples of the car in 2024, and for 2025, the base-spec trim starts from $27,980 (including a $1,420 destination fee). Buyers with extra cash could opt for the pricier Crosstrek Wilderness, although our reviewer wasn't convinced that the off-road upgrades it offers were worth splashing out for. The trim pushed the car's price up to similar levels as Subaru's larger cars, and also made the Crosstrek less comfortable on the road.
Whether you're considering a base-spec Crosstrek or a top-spec one, it's worth considering the other options on the market before heading to a dealership. Some of its rivals offer similar all-terrain chops as the Crosstrek but don't come with as many compromises, while others offer more generous levels of standard equipment or better handling.
These five alternatives are particularly worthwhile to consider, especially since they can all be found for a similar price to the Subaru crossover.
Chevrolet Trax
One of the Crosstrek's selling points is its capability across a variety of terrains, but plenty of buyers won't ever really need that capability. Anyone who doesn't plan on taking their car off-road might want to consider the Chevrolet Trax, which starts at almost $6,000 less than the Crosstrek. Its modest 137 horsepower base engine is less potent than the base Crosstrek's 152 horsepower engine, but we thought it was still more than adequate for everyday urban driving. There's also no all-wheel drive option — buyers will have to step up to the pricier Trailblazer for that — but again, that won't matter as much if you don't need to deal with inclement weather or rough terrain.
One of the Trax's main selling points is its generous equipment list, which packs enough safety tech to rival the Crosstrek's EyeSight safety package. Higher Trax trims also feature larger infotainment system displays, with the LT trim and above offering an 11-inch infotainment system with intuitive controls. Styling is always subjective, but the Trax arguably manages to strike the right balance of being inoffensive without veering into generic territory.
It's not going to be able to satisfy Crosstrek buyers on the hunt for the best small off-roader, but the Trax's impressively low price and solid feature list make it worth considering if leaving the asphalt isn't on the cards.
VW Taos
Bright paint colors have been increasingly marginalized as buyer demand dictates that grayscale becomes ever more popular. VW deserves credit for offering its Taos crossover in a range of colors, including a distinctive bright green. That's not the only reason to test drive a Taos either — our reviewer also thought that it felt roomier inside than a Crosstrek, despite the two crossovers being very similar in size. The latest iteration of the Taos benefits from a 175 horsepower engine, more than that of the base-spec Crosstrek but less than Subaru's top-spec 182 horsepower engine.
The VW isn't fast, and our reviewer didn't find it fun to drive either, but then again, the Subaru is hardly a canyon carver. More importantly for buyers looking for all-weather reassurance, the Taos can be optionally had with all-wheel drive, which more than half of Taos buyers spring for, according to VW. The base-spec front-wheel drive Taos starts a little cheaper than the Crosstrek, from $26,420 (including a $1,425 destination fee) for 2025. Adding all-wheel drive brings that starting total up to $28,120.
Mazda CX-30
Subcompact crossovers aren't the go-to segment for buyers looking for everyday driving fun. However, that doesn't mean the segment is entirely devoid of engaging cars. One of the few small crossovers that is genuinely fun to drive is the Mazda CX-30, which starts at $26,690 (including a $1,495 destination fee). Even its base engine is more powerful than the Subaru Crosstrek's, with 191 horsepower on tap, but the best option for keen drivers is the 250 horsepower turbocharged unit available on higher trims.
Opting for that turbo engine will bump the price up to at least $34,635, roughly the same as a Crosstrek Wilderness. Buyers of the Mazda might not get the same off-road capability, but they still get all-wheel drive as standard, so the CX-30 should deal with wintry weather with aplomb. Mazda buyers won't pay much more for fuel either, with the Crosstrek Wilderness sporting combined EPA figures of 27 mpg and the turbo CX-30 achieving 25 mpg. The base engines of both cars achieve 29 mpg.
Kia Seltos
Kia gave its Seltos crossover a smattering of new tech features for the 2025 model year, but broadly, it remains the same car as the 2024 Kia Seltos. Its 146 horsepower base engine is carried over unchanged, but the optional turbocharged engine is rated for 190 horsepower in the 2025 model, down from 195 horses in the 2024 car. Thankfully, most of the other changes are upgrades: the smart power liftgate is now offered as standard on EX AWD and SX trims, and new wheels and a new power sunroof option are available on certain trims.
Those tweaks add to what was already a competitive car in the packed subcompact crossover segment, with the Seltos offering plenty of space, a decent list of standard equipment, and all-wheel drive available with all trims. An X-Line trim is also available for buyers looking for a little extra all-terrain capability, although it will cost over $30,000. Further down the range, the base-spec front-wheel drive Seltos S starts from $26,585 (including a $1,395 destination fee), while the all-wheel drive version of the same trim starts from $28,085.
Subaru Impreza
Unless you're particularly set on buying a crossover, there's no need to look outside of Subaru's range for a competitive alternative to the Crosstrek. The Impreza is closely related to the Crosstrek — in fact, they're so similar that Subaru has an explainer page on its website dedicated to pointing out the differences.
Among the main differences are the Crosstrek's higher ride height, its 1,500 pound tow rating (or 3,500 pounds if you opt for the Wilderness), and its higher ground clearance. However, the Impreza is still capable away from the asphalt, and anyone looking for a sportier style could opt for the Impreza RS trim that we found to be unexpectedly entertaining to drive. The Impreza is slightly cheaper than the Crosstrek too, as it starts from $25,530 (including a $1,170 destination fee). Unlike the Crosstrek, there's no Wilderness trim available.
Under the hood of the Impreza sits either of the same Boxer engines that are available in the Crosstrek, alongside the same all-wheel drive system. Interior space is roughly even between the two to boot, so buyers mostly pay extra for a little extra ground clearance and a modest tow rating with the Wilderness. If neither seems particularly important, the Impreza might be the better bet.