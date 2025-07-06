5 Of The Worst Diesel Engines Ever Put In A Pickup Truck, According To Owners

While diesel engines have their benefits — fuel economy, towing capacity, torque, and a reputation for ruggedness and longevity — they aren't without their faults. The worst diesel engines can be so unreliable, underpowered, and problematic that they can have their owners wishing they had stuck with gas. Older diesel power plants, in particular, have a reputation for producing plenty of smoke and noise, along with a litany of engine troubles. Smoky diesel exhausts have been rectified in newer models via emissions abatement technology — but many owners are finding that the newer technology comes with its own shortcomings.

Some owners of newer pickups claim the emissions tech is causing problems up to and including catastrophic engine failure, with forums overflowing with tales of owners who "delete" their engine to overcome EPA constraints and "bulletproof" it to eliminate factory flaws. "Deleting," in this context, means removing the emission controls, while "bulletproofing" means rectifying an engine's known faults.

However, extensive bulletproofing can cost more than the engine itself, while a diesel engine delete can be a bad idea for a number of reasons. Apart from landing the owner in legal trouble, a badly executed delete can also cause engine problems. Of course, none of these problems would arise if defective diesel engines were not put into trucks in the first place. By way of warning, these are some of the worst diesel dogs, according to their regretful owners.