The Best & Worst Years For GM-Detroit's 6.5L Diesel Turbocharged V8 Engine

You may know the history behind the Duramax diesel brand. However, you may not know that Detroit Diesel shares a similar story, as the company was originally known as the General Motors Diesel Division when it was founded in 1938. The GM Diesel Motors Division changed its name to Detroit Diesel and joined the Allison Division in 1965, stood alone in the 1980s, and became a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America in 2000.

The GM/Detroit 6.5L was launched in 1992 for use in Chevrolet and GMC large SUVs, C/K 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups, AM General Hummers, and the legendary military Humvee or HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle). GM/Detroit 6.5L engine applications for use in passenger vehicles ended in 2002, shortly after the Daimler acquisition. However, production continued for use in the HMMWV, with AM General eventually taking over 6.5L engine production under license from GM.

The 6.5L Detroit features 4.055-inch diameter cylinders with a 3.818-inch crankshaft stroke, displacing 395 cubic inches. Compression ratios range from 18.1:1 to 21.5:1 depending on its intended application. It was also available in either naturally aspirated or turbocharged models. Over the course of its production run, horsepower and torque ratings started at 180 hp and 360 lb-ft but increased to a maximum of 215 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.