These Are Some Of The Worst Cummins Engines Of All Time, According To Owners

The Cummins 5.0L V8 that powered the Nissan Titan XD was designed to be groundbreaking, leveraging Nissan's experience developing innovative, safe, fuel-efficient, and reliable vehicles, and Cummins' solid reputation as a powerhouse in the diesel engine industry. The product of their partnership, the Titan XD, aimed to bridge the gap between the half-ton and three-quarter-ton classes of trucks. Unfortunately, it didn't take long after the release of the Nissan Titan XD in 2016 for owners to start complaining of problems with the 5.0L Cummins V8 engine. After a brief production stint, Nissan discontinued the Titan XD in 2019.

Some of the commonly reported problems with the Cummins V8 engine in the Nissan Titan included a DEF system malfunction that may be caused by a failed DEF pump. According to a 2016 Nissan Titan XD owner on a popular mechanics forum, the repair for the malfunction caused by a failed pump is quite pricey, and they were quoted $4,800 by their Nissan dealership for a DEF system part replacement.

A 2017 Titan XD owner on the Titan XD Forum also reported experiencing turbocharger issues, which resulted in a loss of power, dashboard codes, and hard shifting and jerking during towing. In 2022, Nissan (PDF) released a campaign bulletin for an "Emission Warranty Extension" covering 14,269 units, stating that specific Titan XD models may experience issues with the turbo actuator. Owners have also reported EGR valve, cooler, and fuel system issues on the 5.0L V8.

