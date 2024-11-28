What Year Did Cummins Have A 53 Block? (And How To Tell If Your Engine Has One)

Cummins has been one of the most respected names in the diesel engine game pretty much since the moment the company began manufacturing diesel engines. And that is saying a lot, as the Indiana-based company has been designing and manufacturing diesel powerplants for more than a century.

Over that span, Cummins engines have been utilized to power everything from automobiles to boats to long-haul trucks. Since 1989 they've also been featured prominently in the celebrated Ram pickup truck line. Cummins engines have been well loved by Ram drivers over the years, with the manufacturer's Ram 6.7L model even ranking among the most reliable diesels ever made. But not all the manufacturer's diesel engines have been so beloved. In fact, roughly a decade after Cummins began outfitting trucks bearing the Ram badge with engines, it delivered one of the worst diesels in its history, the so-called "53 Block."

The notoriously dodgy engines were offered in Dodge Rams between 1999 and 2002, and the 5.9L 24-valve builds are feared by many Ram aficionados due to a design flaw that ultimately leads the block to crack, leaving coolant to leak out. As is typically the case with such issues, the leak will only get worse over time, and eventually lead to engine failure. The ensuing damage will leave owners facing a pricey repair that could cost anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000. Thankfully, there is a way to identify a 53 Block Cummins engine if you're determined to avoid one.

