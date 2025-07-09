6 Fighter Jet Myths You See On TV And In Movies

In the world of fiction, the rule of cool trumps all. Cars in video games can go faster and endure stunts and crashes that would total real cars, whereas computer hacking in movies is a much more dynamic and action-packed activity than in real life. This trend also extends to military vehicles in television and movies (and video games), especially fighter jets.

Unless you actually build, maintain, or pilot jet planes, there is a 99% probability you have no idea how they work. These vehicles are so complex that it takes years to learn how to maintain them properly, and even longer to operate them safely. You can't just walk into a DMV, take a test, and walk out with a fighter jet license. This general lack of public knowledge affords many filmmakers and showrunners enough leeway to write jets with unrealistic capabilities that cater to the plot without ruining the suspension of disbelief for many viewers. However, by that same token, these movies and shows instill incorrect knowledge of these planes' capabilities, as they are often the viewers' only source of information.

Unless you actually work with fighter jets, you might never pick out the inconsistencies between their fictional depictions and the real deal. But then again, you're currently reading an article that does that for you. Read on if you want to learn exactly how unrealistically many movies and TV shows (and video games) depict fighter jets.