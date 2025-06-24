What Missiles Do F-22 Fighter Jets Carry? (And Are They Big Enough To Carry Nukes?)

The F-22 Raptor is the world's first 5th-generation jet fighter, and the stealthiest fighter jet ever built. The F-22 entered active service in 2005, and it continues to support U.S. military operations worldwide. The F-22 is a marvel of 21st-century engineering, and many of its capabilities helped inform the development of subsequent aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II. The F-22 is an air superiority fighter, which means that its primary focus is to establish air superiority in contested airspace through tactical dominance.

Because of this, the F-22 is primarily armed with air-to-air missiles that allow it to engage airborne threats in close and extended ranges from its position. While that's its primary function, like most American aircraft serving one main role, the F-22 can serve multiple purposes, including ground attack, signals intelligence collection, and electronic warfare. It employs a variety of sensors and equipment to function in those roles, and because it's a versatile aircraft, it's sensible to assume it can carry non-conventional weapons.

The F-22 was never designed to be a nuclear warhead delivery system, though its initial design was meant to replace the nuclear-capable F-16 Fighting Falcon, which is still widely used. While the F-22 isn't currently capable, it could potentially carry a single nuclear bomb, though it would require certification and modifications. If it were to carry a nuclear bomb like the newly-certified F-35, it would be the B-61 tactical nuclear bomb, which was designed to fit in planes like the F-16 and is used in NATO's nuclear weapons sharing program.