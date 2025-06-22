This Is The First Stealth Fighter Jet Authorized To Carry Nukes For The US

During the Cold War, people often spoke about the dangers of nuclear weapons, and when the conflict ended, it seemed the world was safe from nuclear armageddon. Sadly, that's not the case, and nuclear weapons remain a cornerstone of the defensive strategy of several nations. Essentially, having and maintaining nuclear weapons works as a deterrent from having them used on you, which is the basis for the United States policy of mutually assured destruction, or MAD.

The U.S. maintains what it calls the Nuclear Triad, which is a strategy of keeping three nuclear options available at all times. These are intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), air-launched nuclear missiles and bombs, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. With the new crop of fifth-generation fighters taking to the skies, there existed a gap. While the U.S. utilizes the B-2 Spirit (the B-21 Raider will replace this) and B-52H Stratofortress as its primary airborne nuclear delivery systems, none of the military's stealth fighters had the capability.

That's finally changed now that the F-35A Lightning II has been officially certified to carry a nuclear bomb. Specifically, they can carry and drop the B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb. This makes the F-35 the first stealth fighter capable of carrying a nuclear bomb. Previously, the stealth F-117 Nighthawk could carry two types of nuclear bombs, including the B61, but it wasn't a fighter and was instead classified as an attack aircraft. With the F-35 joining the ranks of nuclear-capable aircraft, the U.S. adds another arrow in its nuclear quiver, ensuring the versatility of the aircraft continues to grow.