This Is The First Stealth Fighter Jet Authorized To Carry Nukes For The US
During the Cold War, people often spoke about the dangers of nuclear weapons, and when the conflict ended, it seemed the world was safe from nuclear armageddon. Sadly, that's not the case, and nuclear weapons remain a cornerstone of the defensive strategy of several nations. Essentially, having and maintaining nuclear weapons works as a deterrent from having them used on you, which is the basis for the United States policy of mutually assured destruction, or MAD.
The U.S. maintains what it calls the Nuclear Triad, which is a strategy of keeping three nuclear options available at all times. These are intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), air-launched nuclear missiles and bombs, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. With the new crop of fifth-generation fighters taking to the skies, there existed a gap. While the U.S. utilizes the B-2 Spirit (the B-21 Raider will replace this) and B-52H Stratofortress as its primary airborne nuclear delivery systems, none of the military's stealth fighters had the capability.
That's finally changed now that the F-35A Lightning II has been officially certified to carry a nuclear bomb. Specifically, they can carry and drop the B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb. This makes the F-35 the first stealth fighter capable of carrying a nuclear bomb. Previously, the stealth F-117 Nighthawk could carry two types of nuclear bombs, including the B61, but it wasn't a fighter and was instead classified as an attack aircraft. With the F-35 joining the ranks of nuclear-capable aircraft, the U.S. adds another arrow in its nuclear quiver, ensuring the versatility of the aircraft continues to grow.
The B61 tactical nuclear bomb
The F-35's certification to carry the B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bomb came on October 12, 2023, which was sooner than the projected date of January 2024. F-35 Joint Program Office spokesperson Russ Goemaere said of the certification, "The F-35A is the first 5th generation nuclear-capable aircraft ever, and the first new platform (fighter or bomber) to achieve this status since the early 1990s" (via Breaking Defense). The F-35 can carry two B61s in its internal weapons bays (pictured above), making it potentially one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.
The B61-12 is the newest variant of the B61 family of weapons, which has been around since 1968. The weapon measures 12 feet and weighs 825 lbs. It has four yield options that can be selected prior to deployment: 0.3, 1.5, 10, and 50 kilotons. For comparison, the nuclear bomb that the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, was 15 kilotons, and that bomb killed 140,000 people. Now that the F-35A can carry two nuclear bombs, it can deliver a combined explosive yield of 100 kilotons.
With any luck, that will never happen, as nuclear weapons are best utilized by letting them gather dust on a shelf. Still, it's important for the United States' security to maintain these devices and make them readily available should they be needed. While the U.S. requires its F-35As to carry nuclear bombs, the certification was done for NATO, and through the nuclear sharing program, the new capability extends to allied nations within the organization, which further strengthens NATO should it face a hostile force in the future.