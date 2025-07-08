5 Cheap AMD And Intel Processors For Your Next Gaming PC Build

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gaming can be a fun hobby, but it isn't necessarily a cheap one, especially if you're a PC gamer. Between modern GPUs with terrible price-to-performance ratios and tariff-related price woes, it's hard to blame anyone for going down the console gaming route instead. However, we think that there's still a lot to be said about the advantages of PC gaming, including backward compatibility, versatility (a PC is a multi-purpose device), and, of course, those sweet, sweet Steam sales.

None of that matters, of course, if you just can't afford to build a gaming rig. But PC gaming may admittedly never be quite as accessible as console gaming price-wise, that doesn't mean you automatically have to spend a fortune on your components. There are always budget-friendly options available, and that's true of CPUs as well.

Now, to be clear, buying a $150-and-below CPU means you'll be making some sacrifices. You won't get as many cores or threads, for example, nor will you be on the cutting-edge of CPU tech — most of our picks are older products on legacy platforms. Some may also struggle with resolutions above 1080p, depending on the game. But a compromised gaming PC is better than no gaming PC, if you ask us. To that end, we used reputable third-party reviews for compelling cheap CPUs and put together this selection of five Intel and AMD products.