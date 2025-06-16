Is An AMD APU A Good Alternative To Buying A Graphics Card For Gaming? It Depends

Let's be clear upfront: nothing can really replace a dedicated graphics card. Having a separate hardware unit that handles all the graphics demands, frees up your CPU for calculations, and provides overall better cooling isn't an advantage you can really beat. Sometimes that isn't an option, though, and an APU might be your best pick.

Ignoring brands and models for now, an APU offers only two distinct advantages over a discrete GPU: it's cheaper and more efficient. Its efficiency is both in the energy and space-saving categories. So, having both your CPU and GPU consolidated in the same unit can be useful if you're trying to save space and money. The drawback, though, would be poorer game performance (in terms of fidelity and FPS rate) — and that's fine if you don't play games with huge graphic demands. Perhaps if you're a fan of older or simpler titles, or you don't mind playing "League of Legends" and "Fortnite" on low settings, you could pull this off.

The good news is that you might be able to cheat a little if you get a high-end AMD APU. That's where an APU could actually be a genuine alternative to a GPU. If you've been using an older, weaker GPU for a while, say an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or a Radeon RX 470, you could upgrade to an APU and see a significant boost in performance.

