5 Cheap Graphics Card You Should Avoid Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're building a budget PC, you might be tempted to go for the cheapest graphics card possible. That's perfectly okay, but keep in mind that buying certain graphics cards (GPUs), no matter how cheap, is almost like throwing away money. Cheap doesn't always mean bad, but if you're shopping on a budget, you need to make smart choices when picking the GPU.

The discrete graphics card market is split between Nvidia and AMD, with a dash of Intel thrown into the mix. All three manufacturers have some cheap GPU models, especially those from previous generations. In the case of Intel, only one generation of cards is currently available, but those GPUs are cheap to begin with.

For AMD and Nvidia, you'll most likely need to reach into the previous generations to buy a really cheap graphics card. There's nothing wrong with that, in general — last-gen GPUs are still great for modern gaming and all other kinds of use cases. Even cards from before Nvidia's RTX era are still viable, but some graphics cards have really poor performance per dollar. Below, we'll list some that you should avoid, along with recommendations that are a better choice.

Here are some of the graphics cards we do not recommend buying.