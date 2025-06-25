How Long Will AMD Support AM5 Motherboards?

When building a new gaming PC or upgrading a current rig, scoping out the right processor is an important step. Locking in your choice between Intel or AMD processors isn't enough — you need to consider factors such as performance, cost, and most importantly, compatibility. You may have seen a combination of numbers and letters when shopping for CPUs or motherboards, such as AM4 or AM5.

These indicate the CPU socket, which defines compatibility and dictates which CPUs fit. AMD is currently building consumer-grade CPUs for the AM5 socket, and if you wish to use one of these CPUs, you will specifically be shopping for motherboards that support AM5 CPUs. It's worth noting that CPU architecture is a different tale, and the way brands name everything can make it a bit confusing. While AM4 and AM5 are socket types, AMD's processors run on different architectures — Zen 3, Zen 4, Zen 5, and so on. A single socket type can support multiple CPU architectures, which is usually the case with AMD.

Although AM5 CPUs and motherboards are the newest you can get if you're shopping for AMD builds, it helps to know how long AMD plans to support the socket. AMD's recent roadmap suggests that AM5 will stick around at least through 2027.