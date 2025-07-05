This Is Why You Can't Buy Makita Tools At Harbor Freight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you need a new set of power tools for your next home DIY project, there are plenty of options to choose from on the market. But, if you are particular about quality and durability, the best thing to do is to buy tools from premium brands, like Makita Tools. The Japanese brand has been around for more than a century, so it already has an extensive range of power tools and accessories. From tools for electricians to high-tech products you didn't even realize existed, Makita has got something to offer. The company also produces cordless products for wood, metal, and concrete.

Shopping for Makita Tools is easy since its power tools are sold at various retailers in the U.S., including The Home Depot and Walmart. Its products are also available at online shops, such as Amazon, ACME Tools, White Cap, and Tool Orbit.

However, don't expect to find any of Makita's power tools at Harbor Freight. The private retailer may specialize in selling tools and equipment, but it doesn't carry the Makita brand for reasons not disclosed by both parties. You can find the most unexpected things at Harbor Freight stores, like cowbells and gold ratchets, but not Makita-branded products.

It's possible that Harbor Freight itself does not want to offer Makita Tools and other premium brands — Dewalt and Stanley — to its patrons since it owns at least nine tool brands, namely: Bauer, Hercules, Quinn, Warrior, Chicago Electric, Vulcan, Pierce, and Central Forge. Doing so minimizes competition.