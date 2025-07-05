This Is Why You Can't Buy Makita Tools At Harbor Freight
If you need a new set of power tools for your next home DIY project, there are plenty of options to choose from on the market. But, if you are particular about quality and durability, the best thing to do is to buy tools from premium brands, like Makita Tools. The Japanese brand has been around for more than a century, so it already has an extensive range of power tools and accessories. From tools for electricians to high-tech products you didn't even realize existed, Makita has got something to offer. The company also produces cordless products for wood, metal, and concrete.
Shopping for Makita Tools is easy since its power tools are sold at various retailers in the U.S., including The Home Depot and Walmart. Its products are also available at online shops, such as Amazon, ACME Tools, White Cap, and Tool Orbit.
However, don't expect to find any of Makita's power tools at Harbor Freight. The private retailer may specialize in selling tools and equipment, but it doesn't carry the Makita brand for reasons not disclosed by both parties. You can find the most unexpected things at Harbor Freight stores, like cowbells and gold ratchets, but not Makita-branded products.
It's possible that Harbor Freight itself does not want to offer Makita Tools and other premium brands — Dewalt and Stanley — to its patrons since it owns at least nine tool brands, namely: Bauer, Hercules, Quinn, Warrior, Chicago Electric, Vulcan, Pierce, and Central Forge. Doing so minimizes competition.
Makita equivalents are available at Harbor Freight
Although Harbor Freight does not sell Makita products in its stores, the retailer offers alternatives for every tool or equipment you might need from the Japanese brand. For example, if you're looking for the Makita 18V LXT cordless heat gun, Harbor Freight sells two alternatives, the Bauer and Hercules-branded 20V cordless compact heat guns.
Both serve the same purpose but cost a fraction of Makita's $128 version, at $38 and $35, respectively. However, it's worth noting that Makita's product already comes with a tool case and different nozzles. Meanwhile, Harbor Freight is selling a separate heat gun accessory kit for $10.
Other substitutes for Makita's compact products include the Bauer 20V cordless inflator and the Bauer 20V brushless, cordless pruning saw in lieu of Makita's versions of the same tools. Harbor Freight also offers at least 20 budget-friendly tools for any type of DIY work, including circular saws, handheld dry-cut tile saws, and corner/detail sanders, among others.
To get them for cheap — not that they aren't already more affordable than their premium counterparts — watch out for Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sale. The retailer does not publicly share the schedule of its parking lot sales beforehand, but you will know when it is happening when you see the Parking Lot Sale sign over the establishment's entrance. Discounted items during the sale change from time to time, so you need to monitor this event to get your hands on the tools you want.