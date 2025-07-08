5 V8 Cars With Surprisingly Good MPGs

It's no secret that V8 engines get fairly abysmal fuel economy. And it's nothing new, either. Go back to almost any era of the automobile, and you'll see that V8 engines scored pretty low overall, sometimes even less than 10 MPG depending on the car and the driver. There are plenty of reasons for this. V8 engines have higher displacement, which means the engines can take in more air and burn more fuel. This results in higher power, but also more fuel use. A naturally aspirated V8 will almost always use more fuel than a naturally aspirated V6 or V4.

The overwhelming majority of V8s have a combined MPG somewhere in the teens, and even modern version of those engines usually hover around those numbers, for a couple of reasons. For one, combined MPG are calculated slightly in favor of city driving, where EVs reign supreme. At the same time, V8s are among the worst engines for fuel efficiency. However, just because this is usually true doesn't mean it's always true, and a few automakers have had the audacity to make a V8 engine that isn't entirely terrible on gas.

This article's selection consist mostly of newer vehicles, since modern fuel efficiency technologies have made old engines terribly outdated on this matter. Our benchmark for this list is 20 MPG, since it's exceptionally rare to find a V8 with a combined fuel economy rating above that.