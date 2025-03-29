5 American V8 Engines That Failed To Live Up To The Hype

The V8 engine is a legend in American motoring folklore. Just the mention of a V8-powered classic American muscle car can get the hairs on the back of any gearhead's neck to stand up. From the 1955 debut of the Chevy small-block V8 through the horsepower wars of the 1960s to today's 750-plus horsepower hypercar V8s, the format has a lot to shout about. Or perhaps "roar about" is more appropriate.

Despite its long association with American motoring, the V8 actually traces its roots back to France and an inventor named Leon Levavasseur. Initially, the V8 was intended for the fledgling aeronautical industry. However, early versions were underpowered for aircraft but found success in speedboat racing. Later iterations were more successful in planes, and are credited with powering the first flight to reach 3,600 feet in 1910. To help understand how radical an idea V8 architecture was, it's worth noting that in the early 1900's, three cylinders in an engine was considered advanced.

It didn't take long for American automakers to embrace the V8 format; Cadillac was the first such company to mass-produce a V8 engine in 1914. From these roots, the legendary American V8 was born, and it grew until new emissions and fuel economy standards all but killed the muscle car era in the early '70s. Although, as we will discover below, not every American V8 was a point of pride for the industry. Some were underpowered, some were unreliable, and others simply failed to live up to expectations.

