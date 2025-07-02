Could This Chinese Fighter Jet Be Iran's Answer To The F-35?

The first half of 2025 is already behind us, and so is one of the most talked-about and discussed global conflicts of recent times. The Iran-Israeli conflict of 2025 will primarily be remembered for Israel's brazen attack on top-ranking military officials, military facilities, and nuclear sites, as well as the subsequent counter-attack by Iran using ballistic missiles against Israeli cities. The conflict ended after a hurriedly conjured 'ceasefire' brokered by Donald Trump, two days after the U.S. entered the war officially by using its B2 Stealth bombers to target Iran's most critical nuclear installations.

While Iran did manage to hit several sites in Israel with a barrage of ballistic missile strikes, its strike capabilities were limited to just that. Israel, on the other hand, claimed complete air superiority over Iran right from the beginning of the conflict. According to TIME, Israel was in complete control over the Iranian skies just four days into the conflict. Israel initially used its stealth-capable F-35 fighters to fly deep into Iranian airspace virtually undetected and destroy Iran's archaic air defense installations — including radar and air defense rocket batteries.

Once convinced that Iran could do little to stop the advance of Israeli aircraft into its territory, Israel sent its older fighter jets — including the likes of the F-15s and the F-16s deep into Iran, even flying above the country's capital, Tehran, with impunity. To assert its dominance over Iranian skies, Israel even bombed the headquarters of Iran's national TV station, even as the station was broadcasting live. Clearly flummoxed by the scale of the Israeli attack, Iran is reportedly seeking help from China to fix the gaps in its air defense systems while also achieving advanced air combat capability, with Beijing's J-10 fighter jet high on Tehran's wish list.