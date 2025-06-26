Why The B-2 Spirit Stealth Military Bomber Costs Around 2 Billion Dollars

In June 2025, the U.S. deployed the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to destroy strategic nuclear sites in Iran, an operation that was deemed a "very successful attack" by President Donald Trump. The mission once again brought the spotlight back on the country's aerial crown jewel and its cross-continental destructive capabilities that come courtesy of a staggering 40,000 pounds payload capacity and aerial refueling facility. In addition to its warfare virtues, the debate around its staggering price and operational costs has once again entered the public discussion forum, especially the $2 billion per unit cost.

Developed in partnership with Northrop Grumman, each B-2 Spirit stealth bomber costs $1.157 billion as per 1998 fiscal constant dollar estimates. As of 2025, the ownership cost exceeds $2 billion for each unit of this multi-role heavy bomber. Now, there is a lot of debate about the cost incurred on developing this bomber jet, and whether it has proved to be a worthwhile defense investment. If one were to look at it solely from the technical stack perspective, the B-2 Spirit's credentials are definitely quite impressive.

Touted to be "one of the most survivable aircraft in the world" and authorized to carry nukes, the B-2 Spirit's stealth capabilities allow it to penetrate the most sophisticated defense systems out there and drop devastating bunker-busting missiles. In fact, the B2 bomber's stealth technologies remain a heavily guarded secret. Moreover, its single-fuel range of 6,000 nautical miles makes it an ideal carriage for long-range missions.